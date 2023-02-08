 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani stocks make some recovery on bullish trading in 7 of 10 group companies

Moneycontrol News
Feb 08, 2023 / 01:43 PM IST

Adani group stocks

Shares of Adani group firms traded higher for the second session with stocks of seven of the 10 group companies logging in gains against the backdrop of its decision to prepay $1.10 billion of loans on shares ahead of maturity in 2024.

Investor sentiment too got a boost from positive statements by some lenders to quell the turbulence in Adani Group firms and earnings reported by the group also helped drive investor confidence.

Flagship Adani Enterprises rose 13 percent to Rs 2,027 a share ahead of its December quarter earnings due later on February 9. Bloomberg analyst estimates indicate that the company may announce a revenue of Rs 29,245 crore and a net profit of Rs 582.80 crore, with expected EBITDA at Rs 1,952 crore.

Other gainers included Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd jumped 7 percent, Adani Transmission Ltd 5 percent, Adani Power advanced 5 percent, Adani Wilmar gained 5 percent. Meanwhile, Adani Green lost 1.4 percent, while Adani Total Gas Ltd fell 5 percent, ACC declined 1.6 percent, Ambuja Cement was down 0.01 percent.