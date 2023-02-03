 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani stocks continue to unnerve traders; set up still weak for Adani Enterprises

Shubham Raj
Feb 03, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST

Stock market wrap: Rajesh Sriwastava, a Bengaluru-based derivative trader who had taken a short position Adani Enterprises, is maintaining his position. He said he has not noticed many shorts being covered.

The Adani group lost over $100 billion after Hindenburg Research's investigation.

Traders who had taken a position on Adani Group stocks in the futures and options (F&O) market on February 3 had a tough day managing the volatility as the stocks saw a roller coaster ride.

Initially, as Adani Enterprises plunged 35 percent, traders shifted their position to 1,000 and 1,100 strikes, especially call writers. However, a swift and sharp recovery created a squeeze for them.

Bars reflect change in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

As of the close of the market, put writers maintained their position deep out-of-the-money options with the highest fresh put writing at 1,200 strike. A part of this could also be due to hedging by traders. 1,500 strike saw heavy call writing as that was the battle zone at the time of close.