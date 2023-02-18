 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani shock for $3.1 trillion India stock market is ebbing fast

Bloomberg
Feb 18, 2023 / 08:30 AM IST

The Sensex, which doesn’t have any Adani stocks among its 30 constituents, is less than 4% away from a record high reached in December

Signs are fast emerging that investors in Indian stocks are moving beyond the Adani Group’s woes. Local money managers are bullish on the outlook for the year ahead and overseas funds are starting to trickle back into the $3.1 trillion equity market.

A key share benchmark is climbing back toward an all-time high after retreating for a second month in January, when a scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adani’s empire by US short seller Hindenburg Research shook sentiment across the broader market. Fund managers see India’s main equity indexes both ending the year higher than current levels, according to a Bloomberg News survey, as strong domestic demand boosts corporate earnings.

“There is an Adani issue, and there is the Indian market: they are separate,” said Rakhi Prasad, an investment manager at Alder Capital in Mumbai. The Adani selloff isn’t an India issue because the governance standards of many Indian companies are on par with global ones, while similar problems can be found in many other countries, she said.

The slump in 10 Adani companies that has now wiped off more than $130 billion from their combined market value may end up being a brief stumbling block in India’s growth story, as the government targets the fastest expansion among the world’s major economies. Indeed, the scrutiny the nation’s corporate governance scene has faced since the Hindenburg report may end up being a long-term positive rather than its own “Lehman moment,” some say.