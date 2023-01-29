 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani risk casts doubt on Wall Street’s star emerging-market bet

Bloomberg
Jan 29, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

It’s a shock that forces Wall Street to reexamine its confidence in India’s expansion and its pro-business government, which helped the benchmark Sensex index trade last quarter at the highest in a decade versus the S&P 500.

Hindenburg Research has accused Adani of stock manipulation and accounting fraud

The start of 2023 was meant to be India’s. The nation’s fast-growing economy and rapidly expanding equity markets had convinced money managers from Morgan Stanley Investment Management to State Street Global Advisors to call it a top investment destination.

Then came the $50 billion selloff in billionaire Gautam Adani’s corporate empire.

It’s a shock that forces Wall Street to reexamine its confidence in India’s expansion and its pro-business government, which helped the benchmark Sensex index trade last quarter at the highest in a decade versus the S&P 500. Those already-lofty valuations — combined with a scathing New York short-seller report attacking Adani Group — spotlight the contradictions within India’s runway for growth.

