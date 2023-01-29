English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Live Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Adani risk casts doubt on Wall Street’s star emerging-market bet

    It’s a shock that forces Wall Street to reexamine its confidence in India’s expansion and its pro-business government, which helped the benchmark Sensex index trade last quarter at the highest in a decade versus the S&P 500.

    Bloomberg
    January 29, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST
    Hindenburg Research has accused Adani of stock manipulation and accounting fraud

    Hindenburg Research has accused Adani of stock manipulation and accounting fraud

    The start of 2023 was meant to be India’s. The nation’s fast-growing economy and rapidly expanding equity markets had convinced money managers from Morgan Stanley Investment Management to State Street Global Advisors to call it a top investment destination.

    Then came the $50 billion selloff in billionaire Gautam Adani’s corporate empire.

    It’s a shock that forces Wall Street to reexamine its confidence in India’s expansion and its pro-business government, which helped the benchmark Sensex index trade last quarter at the highest in a decade versus the S&P 500. Those already-lofty valuations — combined with a scathing New York short-seller report attacking Adani Group — spotlight the contradictions within India’s runway for growth.

    Also read: Adani report fallout: Banking, LIC shares crack