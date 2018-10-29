Adani Power, Tata Power surge 21-25% as cos can now seek amendments in power purchase agreements

Shares of Adani Power and Tata Power surged 21-25 percent intraday on Monday as investors reacted to Supreme Court decision for these companies.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the apex court has allowed for an application to be made before power regulator to amend the power purchase agreement as per the high powered committee’s recommendations.

This panel had suggested extending the PPA up to 10 years.

Further, it said that the CERC (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission) will decide if the PPA can be amended and it will decide the issue expeditiously. This should not be more than eight weeks.

It must be noted that the power committee had recommended passing on fuel costs to consumers prospectively. It also recommended a haircut for lenders with an exposure to three plants.

The court also highlighted that consumer groups are at liberty to oppose the amendments sought by companies.

At 13:36 hrs Adani Power, was quoting at Rs 42.15, up Rs 6.65, or 18.73 percent, on the BSE. Meanwhile, Tata Power Company was quoting at Rs 78.90, up Rs 9.95, or 14.43 percent.