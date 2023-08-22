English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Adani Power shares spike 5% on growth focus, capex plans

    Adani Power stock has given a return of 101.23 percent over the last six months and has outperformed the benchmark Nifty50 index significantly.

    Shivam Shukla
    August 22, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
    Adani Power focuses on growth, targets 21,110 MW capacity by FY29

    Adani Power focuses on growth, targets 21,110 MW capacity by FY29

    Shares of Adani Power jumped nearly 5 percent in early trade on August 22 after the announcement of growth objectives of the company during an investor presentation.

    At 10am, the Adani Power stock was trading 3.69 percent higher at Rs 336.34 on the BSE.

    The Gautam Adani-group power company has a target to raise the thermal generation capacity up to 21,110 MW by FY29, including 1,100 MW through inorganic route. Adani Power expects its net senior debt to rise to Rs 26,690 crore in FY24, from Rs 24,350 crore in FY23. But, it expects net senior debt to EBITDA to fell from 1.7x to 1.6x during the same period, according to a filing with the BSE on August 21.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    Shareholding Pattern

    Related stories

    Promoters of the company hold the majority stake in the company at 74.97 percent. Public, FIIs and DIIs hold the remaining 13.04 percent, 11.95 percent and 0.04 percent.

    Stock Performance

    The Adani Power stock has given a return of 107.23 percent over the last six months and has outperformed the benchmark Nifty50 index significantly which has gained 10.02 percent over the same duration.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shivam Shukla
    Tags: #Adani Power #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 10:13 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!