Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 05:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Power Q1 net loss widens to Rs 825.2 crore; revenues fall to Rs 3,829 cr

The company’s revenues came in lower at Rs 3,829.7 crore against Rs 5,543.4 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Adani Power has widened its net loss for the June quarter to Rs 825.2 crore against Rs 452.8 crore that the company reported during the same quarter of last year.

Average Plant Load Factor (PLF) achieved during the first quarter of FY 2018-19 was 38%, compared to 63% achieved in Q1 FY 2017-18. The drop was on account of lower domestic coal availability at Tirada and Kawai, as well as commercial shutdowns due to high imported coal prices.

“We are confident of improving PLFs owing to improved availability of domestic coal. With the constitution of the High Powered Committee. We are confident of determining a sustainable roadmap to profitability for the Mundra power plant," Vneet S Jaain, CEO, Adani Power said in an exchange notification.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 05:47 pm

