App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2019 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Power jumps 5% after CERC approves higher tariff for Mundra unit

CERC also approved reviewing ceiling price every 5 years as per recommendations by High Powered Committee.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Adani Power shares rallied nearly 9 percent intraday on April 12 after the power regulator approved higher tariff for the Mundra unit. But there was some profit booking towards close, which trimmed gains and the stock closed at Rs 52.95.

After this order, Gujurat Electricity Board approached CERC to seek nod to amend terms for power purchase agreement (PPA) for 2,000 MW.

CERC also approved reviewing ceiling price every 5 years as per recommendations by High Powered Committee.

"It is a good decision for company and gives relief in terms of loss they were making (around Rs 1,000-1,200 crore per quarter). Here are things will not be bad for company and this move will help company curtail losses. One can really book profits at current level," SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com told CNBC-TV18.

Adani Power had posted a loss of Rs 1,180.8 crore for quarter ended December 2018 against loss of Rs 1,313.7 crore in same period last year.

The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 10,440 MW spread across four power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan.
First Published on Apr 12, 2019 04:00 pm

tags #Adani Power #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Love, drama, action; has everything to ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Here's everything the teasers and trailers t ...

PewDiePie takes down both his songs defaming India post Delhi HC order ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires o ...

Student of The Year 2: Tiger Shroff is back with another powerful dial ...

Is Malaika Arora's cryptic post about a soulmate dedicated to Arjun Ka ...

Vogue BFF's: Ishaan Khatter is embarrassed as he strips on Neha Dhupia ...

Sara Ali Khan is missing her mom while wandering on the streets of New ...

Student of The Year 2 trailer launch LIVE updates: Welcome the brand n ...

IPL 2019 | ‘Hope for DC Support Too!’ – Local Boy Ganguly's Mess ...

DC, Marvel Crossover No One Was Waiting For: Twitter Roasts 'Student O ...

There are no Ready-made Women Role Models as Administrators, Says Jami ...

Revolt Intellicorp Releases First Sketch of the AI-Enabled Smart Motor ...

Rajnath Singh Vs PM Modi Lookalike in Fight for Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat

Google Pay Users Can Buy Gold Through App: Everything You Need to know

TCS Shares End Flat Ahead of March Quarter Earnings Announcement

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s Sangeet ...

Nandita Das, Manav Kaul Talk About ‘Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata ...

BJP may benefit from Karnataka voters' tendency to back different part ...

Julian Assange arrested: WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to US likel ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Naxals disrupt polling in Chhattisgarh, Andhr ...

Student of the Year 2 trailer: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutar ...

Disney Plus streaming service confirmed for 12 Nov, subscriptions star ...

Europa League: Vintage Arsenal show collective flair to suffocate leth ...

Via Francigena: Walking the 1,200-year old pilgrim path in Tuscany

Sudha Menon, author of Feisty at Fifty, on the importance of writing f ...

Jet Airways crisis: Airline operated widebody planes to gain revenue i ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.