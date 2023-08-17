Adani Power in focus after GQG revealed as buyer of 8.1% stake

Shares of Adani Power had fallen sharply on August 16 following the stake sale.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

The Adani Power stock will be on investors’ radar on August 18, a day after it tumbled 2.2 percent on reports of 8.1 percent equity changing hands.

After the market closed, it was revealed that Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners bought the stake for about Rs 9,000 crore ($ 1.1 billion). Adani Power shares dropped as much as 4 percent intraday on August 16 before recouping some of losses to end the day at Rs 279.9.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

In March, the US-based GQG Partners had invested $1.87 billion in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy after Adani group lost about half the market value following the release of the short-seller Hindenburg Research report. The fund then put in another $1 billion in June in Adani group companies.

Adani group stocks tanked after the US-based short-seller flagged governance concerns, with Adani Enterprises losing as much as 75 percent in market capitalisation in just a month. The group firms as a whole erased about Rs 10 lakh crore in market cap.

The stocks have seen a sharp recovery, with Adani Enterprises jumping nearly 150 percent in the last five months. GQG has made stellar gains on investments in Adani group companies since March, taking the current value of its investments to about $4 billion.

Also Read | GQG picks up 8.1% in Adani Power for $1.1 billion

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.