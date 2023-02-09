Adani Power hits 5% lower circuit on dismal earnings and a likely reduction in weightage by MSCI

Shares of Adani Power crashed five percent on February 9 after Q3 FY23 results disappointed the Street. Additionally, report that MSCI will review the free float of Adani Group stock rose concerns among investors. The review can potentially alter the weightage of the stock, which could result in an outflow of investors.

At 9:16 am, shares of the company were trading 5 percent lower at Rs 172.90 on the BSE. They were locked in their lower circuit.

The power company reported a 96 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.77 crore for the December quarter of 2022-23 mainly on the back of higher expenses. In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 218.49 crore.

In the reporting quarter, revenue from operations came in at Rs 7,764.41 crore against Rs 5360.88 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company said the growth in sales was mainly due to higher regulatory income, increased operating capacity, and improved tariff realisation under long-term Power Purchase Agreements.

