Adani Power falls after 8.1% equity change hands through block deal

Shares of Adani Power Ltd fell over 2 percent on August 16 after a huge block deal. Around 8.1 percent stake or 284.4 million shares of the company changed hands in five bunch trades, according to Bloomberg. However, details of the buyers and sellers are not known.

The stock closed at Rs 279 on BSE, down 2.3 percent from its previous close while India's benchmark Sensex rose 0.2 percent to 65539 points.

The promoter entity likely sold an 8.1 percent stake in Adani Power while a marquee global fund was the buyer. The deal is valued at over Rs 9,000 crore, sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18.