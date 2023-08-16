English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Adani Power falls after 8.1% equity change hands through block deal

    The promoter entity likely sold 8.1 percent stake in Adani Power while a marquee global fund was the buyer, sources told CNBC-TV18.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2023 / 04:04 PM IST
    markets

    markets

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Adani Power Ltd fell over 2 percent on August 16 after a huge block deal. Around 8.1 percent stake or 284.4 million shares of the company changed hands in five bunch trades, according to Bloomberg. However, details of the buyers and sellers are not known.

    The stock closed at Rs 279 on BSE, down 2.3 percent from its previous close while India's benchmark Sensex rose 0.2 percent to 65539 points.

    The promoter entity likely sold an 8.1 percent stake in Adani Power while a marquee global fund was the buyer. The deal is valued at over Rs 9,000 crore, sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #block deal #Buzzing Stocks #equity markets #markets News
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 03:54 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!