Adani Power falls 10% after Q1 net loss widens to Rs 825 crore

Shares of Adani Power fell 10 percent on Tuesday morning as investors turned cautious of its financials on the back of poor Q1 results.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 31.35 and an intraday low of Rs 29.70.

The company widened its net loss for the June quarter to Rs 825.2 crore against Rs 452.8 crore that the company reported during the same quarter of last year.

The company’s revenues came in lower at Rs 3,829.7 crore against Rs 5,543.4 crore

Average Plant Load Factor (PLF) achieved during the first quarter of FY 2018-19 was 38%, compared to 63% achieved in Q1 FY 2017-18. The drop was on account of lower domestic coal availability at Tirada and Kawai, as well as commercial shutdowns due to high imported coal prices, the company said.

“We are confident of improving PLFs owing to improved availability of domestic coal. With the constitution of the High Powered Committee. We are confident of determining a sustainable roadmap to profitability for the Mundra power plant," Vneet S Jaain, CEO, Adani Power said in an exchange notification.

The stock gained almost 83 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days its gains stand at 2 percent. At 09:35 hrs Adani Power was quoting at Rs 30.40, down Rs 2.60, or 7.88 percent, on the BSE.