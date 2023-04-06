Adani Ports up as Goldman Sachs sees 25% upside

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone were trading almost two percent higher on April 6 afternoon after Goldman Sachs maintained its “buy” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 810, implying a 25 percent upside from the current market price.

At 12.35 pm, the stock was up 1.6 percent at Rs 646.45 on the BSE.

Volumes recovered in March 2023, the global brokerage firm said in report on April 6, adding the full-year volume for FY23 would be at 339 MT as compared to its estimate of 337 MT.

The report came out a day after Adani Ports recorded a 9 percent YoY growth, the largest port cargo volumes ever.

Moneycontrol News