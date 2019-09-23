App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Ports surges 8% after lenders' panel backs Dighi Port acquisition

The NCLAT has asked the lender’s panel of Dighi Port, led by Bank of India, to approve a resolution plan within three weeks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged over 8 percent on September 23 amid reports that the committee of creditors has backed the resolution plan offered by the company to buy the debt-laden Dighi Port under the bankruptcy and insolvency law.

Multiple media outlets reported that the decision of the lenders' panel was conveyed by its counsel to the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) during a hearing on September 19 on a batch of appeals filed by different parties.

The NCLAT has asked the lender’s panel of Dighi Port, led by Bank of India, to approve a resolution plan within three weeks.

Close

Dighi Port is being developed by Balaji Infra Projects in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. The firm is going through insolvency resolution process and Adani Ports and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) were among bidders.

related news

Meanwhile, NSE has sought clarification from Adani Ports with respect to news item captioned Adani Ports now on course to buy Dighi Port. The response from the company is awaited.

Shares of Adani Ports traded 6.87 percent up at Rs 406.70 on the BSE around 1155 hours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 23, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.