Adani Ports slips 1% on dismal June quarter nos; brokerages cut target price

Share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone slipped 1.4 percent in the opening trade on Tuesday on the back of dismal numbers reported by the company in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's June quarter (Q1FY19) net profit fell 9.1 percent to Rs 697.4 crore against Rs 767.5 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue declined 12.2 percent to Rs 2,411 crore versus Rs 2,745.1 crore.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 385

Macquarie has maintained neutral rating on Adani Ports and cut target to Rs 385 from Rs 388 per share.

The adjusted for forex loss, core operating performance was in-line. The cargo volume was helped by recovery in crude volumes and higher coal volumes.

The research house expect, FY19 volume guidance achievable, but growth likely to taper off from FY20.

Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 455

Goldman Sachs has maintained buy call on Adani Ports and cut target price to Rs 455 from Rs 466 per share.

Revenue miss driven by lower than expected logistics income and volume at Dhamra port and non-availability of rakes hurt the Q1 performance, said Goldman Sachs.

Research house expect the problem to be resolved by Q3/Q4 FY19.

Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 490

CLSA has maintained buy rating on Adani Ports with a target of Rs 490 per share.

According to CLSA, the low SEZ booking and forex losses hurt the company's net profit.

The market-beating volume growth led by crude and containers, while new bulk ports are the early signs of revival, it added.

At 09:16 hrs Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone was quoting at Rs 392.20, down Rs 5.55, or 1.40 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil