App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC Awaaz

Adani Ports set to acquire majority stake in Krishnapatnam Port

Adani Ports has been a strong player on the West Coast and now this acquisition could provide a strong foothold to the port major on the East Coast as well.

CNBC Awaaz @cnbc_awaaz
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yatin Mota

Adani Ports, one of India's largest private port operators, is all set to acquire a majority stake in Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh, sources in direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-Awaaz.

Sources added that the transaction could value the company at an enterprise value of over Rs 10,000 crore and may be announced in a month's time.

Close

Adani Ports' board of directors is likely to meet shortly to finalise deal structure and give necessary approvals.

related news

Krishnapatnam and Adani Port are yet to comment on the story.

Adani Ports has been a strong player on the western coast of India, operating the Mundra, Dahej, Hazira and Tuna ports and terminals in Gujarat, and the Marmugao terminal in Goa.

The Krishnapatnam acquisition could bolster its presence on the country's eastern coast, where it operates Ennore and Kattupalli (Tamil Nadu), Vizag (Andhra Pradesh), and Dhamra (Odisha) ports and terminals.

Krishnapatnam Port is located under 200 kms from one of the biggest east coast ports of Chennai.

Adani Ports currently operates at a capacity of 395 MMT and aims to touch 500 MMT by the year 2025.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Adani Ports and SEZ #Business

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.