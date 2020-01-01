Adani Ports set to acquire majority stake in Krishnapatnam Port

Yatin Mota

Adani Ports, one of India's largest private port operators, is all set to acquire a majority stake in Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh, sources in direct knowledge of the matter told CNBC-Awaaz.

Sources added that the transaction could value the company at an enterprise value of over Rs 10,000 crore and may be announced in a month's time.

Adani Ports' board of directors is likely to meet shortly to finalise deal structure and give necessary approvals.

Krishnapatnam and Adani Port are yet to comment on the story.

Adani Ports has been a strong player on the western coast of India, operating the Mundra, Dahej, Hazira and Tuna ports and terminals in Gujarat, and the Marmugao terminal in Goa.

The Krishnapatnam acquisition could bolster its presence on the country's eastern coast, where it operates Ennore and Kattupalli (Tamil Nadu), Vizag (Andhra Pradesh), and Dhamra (Odisha) ports and terminals.

Krishnapatnam Port is located under 200 kms from one of the biggest east coast ports of Chennai.