Adani Ports rises 1.29 percent after GQG Partners acquires 2.2 million shares

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 1.29 percent in early trade on August 21 after GQG Partners acquired additional stake in the company. At 9:27 am, the stock was trading at Rs 846.65 apiece on the BSE.

GQG Partners, the US boutique firm had increased its stake in Adani Ports from 4.93 percent to 5.03 percent through bulk deals on August 17 as per the regulatory filing on August 19.

GQG Partners acquired 2,256,854 shares in the additional purchase taking their total owning to 108,725,961 shares in APSEZ.

Adani Ports came under the spotlight recently after its auditor Deloitte had resigned citing concerns over certain transactions flagged by short seller Hindenburg. Adani Ports had named MSKA MSKA & Associates, an independent member firm of BDO International, as its new auditor ON August 19.

Adani Ports shares had risen 46.78 percent in the last 6 months, after it fell 39.25 percent between January 24 and February 2, after Hindenburg filed its report against Adani companies, accusing them of stock price manipulation.

For April-June quarter, the company’s net profits soared nearly 83 percent year on year to Rs 2,114.72 crore while revenues increased 23.51 percent to Rs 6,247.55 crore Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter increased by 80 percent YoY to Rs 3,765 crore.

