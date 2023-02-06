English
    Adani Ports continues to be under F&O ban list for February 6

    Meanwhile, the NSE has removed Ambuja Cements from the F&O ban list as per its circular dated February 3. The stock has posted 6 percent rally on last Friday on top of 5.5 percent gains in previous session.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 06:47 AM IST
    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone continues to be in the F&O ban list of National Stock Exchange, for February 6, after the said scrip crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

    The stock got added in the F&O ban list from February 3. It has been under pressure for couple of weeks along with sharp correction in other Adani Group stocks, after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud.

    It corrected over 50 percent from its high of Rs 988 on September 20, 2022, but there was some sharp recovery on last Friday, helping it close with 8 percent gains at Rs 499. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, also rebounded more than 60 percent from its day's low, to close with over a percent gains on Friday.

    "Adani Group stocks revived post the confident statement by Total Energies, a large French energy company, raising the sentiment of the market," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.