Adani Logistics offloads 4.8% stake in Snowman Logistics, FPA Global sells 3.38% shares in CARE

Adani Logistics sold 4.79 percent equity stake in Snowman Logistics via open market transaction on December 29.

The Adani Group company offloaded 40.55 lakh shares in Snowman at Rs 61.82 per share on the National Stock Exchange, and 39.50 lakh shares at Rs 61.56 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data available on the exchanges showed.

The above-mentioned shares represented 4.79 percent of the total paid-up equity of Snowman. With this, Adani Logistics sold 11.20 percent stake (1,87,17,542 equity shares) so far in Snowman since November 27.

Adani Logistics held 4,34,42,879 equity shares in Snowman (representing 26 percent of total paid up equity) as of September 2020.

Among others, FPA Global Opportunity Fund A Series Fund of FPA Hawkeye Fund LLC, the private fund operated by First Pacific Advisors LLC, sold 9,97,546 shares in CARE Ratings (representing 3.38 percent of the total paid-up equity) at Rs 521.08 per share on the BSE. However, Phaeacian Accent International Value Fund was the buyer in a deal, acquiring same shares at the same price on the BSE.

Everest Finance and Investment Company sold 2,48,588 shares in kitchen sinks manufacturer Acrysil at Rs 186.6 per share on the NSE, while promoter Pritish Nandy acquired 85,000 shares in Pritish Nandy Communications at Rs 22.94 per share on the NSE.