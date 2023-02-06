Adani issue may not be systemic, says Geosphere’s Arvind Sanger

The ongoing rout in stocks of Adani Group companies might not be systemic despite challenges, according to Arvind Sanger, founder and managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management.

"The Adani issue might not be systemic," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. "Challenges are there but not systemic when it comes to Adani."

Sanger explained it is most important for investors to see if a credible approach by regulators, the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, towards Adani Group companies is taken and transparency is ensured.

Moneycontrol News