Adani issue may not be systemic, says Geosphere’s Arvind Sanger

Challenges are there but not systemic when it comes to Adani, said Arvind Sanger

The ongoing rout in stocks of Adani Group companies might not be systemic despite challenges, according to Arvind Sanger, founder and managing partner of Geosphere Capital Management.

"The Adani issue might not be systemic," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. "Challenges are there but not systemic when it comes to Adani."

Sanger explained it is most important for investors to see if a credible approach by regulators, the Reserve Bank of India and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, towards Adani Group companies is taken and transparency is ensured.

Sebi on February 4 said it was committed to ensuring the stock market's integrity and all necessary surveillance measures were in place to address any excessive volatility in individual shares.

Without naming Adani group specifically, the capital markets watchdog said in a statement that unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed in the past week.

Sanger said investors need to make sure there's 'complete clarity' on what the government would do with respect to the Adani Group stocks. "The India growth story is not an Adani group story," he mentioned.

This follows the beating witnessed by Adani group stocks on bourses after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, at the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate. The Adani group dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Adani Enterprises last week announced cancellation of the company's follow-on public offering (FPO), stating that the Board "strongly felt that it would not have been morally correct to proceed with the FPO" amid market volatility.

Valuation guru Aswath Damodaran believes that Adani Group, despite all its flaws, remains competent in India's infrastructure space that's full of incompetent players. He pegs the fair value for the stock at Rs 947.