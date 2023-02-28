 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group's high debt bad business practice, not a con: Aswath Damodaran

Feb 28, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

Damodaran has said in a blog post that the debt level at Adani Group is three times the optimal levels

Valuation guru Aswath Damodaran has said the Adani Group as a whole and Adani Enterprises, in particular, have, too, much debt, as the power-to-port conglomerate continues to reel in the aftermath of an American short-seller's report.

The high level of debt has done more harm than good for the group, the professor of finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business said in a blog post on February 27.

“The Adani Group collectively carries about three times as much debt as it should, confirming that the group is over-levered as well, but note that this is bad business practice, not a con,” said Damodaran.

“In fact, as you can see from the cost of capital graph, there is little, if any, benefit in terms of value added to Adani from using debt, and significant downside risk, unless the debt is being subsidised by someone (government, sloppy bankers, green bondholders).”