Adani Group will hire a Big 4 auditor: French partner TotalEnergies SE

One of Adani Group’s international partners, the French energy giant TotalEnergies SE, said on February 3 that it welcomes the announcement of the Adani Group to mandate one of the big four accounting firms to carry out a general audit.
Business news agency Bloomberg reported there was no corresponding announcement confirming the development on the Adani Group's website, and the company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
The sobriquet Big 4 refers to Deloitte LLP, Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG LLP and PwC. TotalEnergies holds the distinction of being one of the biggest energy companies in the world and is a partner to the Adani Group in four joint ventures in India.
Earlier, on January 24, the financial research firm Hindenburg Research released an explosive report accusing the Adani Group of engaging in brazen stock manipulation, and accounting fraud and dubbing the operations of the group as “the largest con in corporate history”. Since then, the conglomerate has been in battle mode, attempting feebly to contain the contagion damage that is stemming from the barrage of bad news.