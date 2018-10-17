App
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 09:54 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Adani Group, Total partner for LNG projects

The joint venture is aimed at a phase-wide rollout of 1,500 service stations in over 10 years on the country's main roads, including highways and intercity connections.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Resources conglomerate Adani Group and French energy giant Total SA have signed a deal to expand into India's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and fuel retail market, the companies said on Wednesday.

The partnership seeks to develop regasification terminals, including Dharma LNG, which is on the east coast of India.

 
