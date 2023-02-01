CLSA sees low refinancing risk for Adani group even as stocks get hammered

Global brokerage firm CLSA believes that the refinancing risk for Adani group dollar bonds is low in the near term as redemptions of such bonds are not sizeable.

“As per our analysis, none of the group’s $7 billion in FC (foreign currency) bonds mature within the next 18 months. Some $1.9 billion mature in the 2HCY24 (18-24 months from now),” CLSA said in its report.

The report further added that of the group entities, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green together have an outstanding $7 billion worth of overseas bonds. About 50 percent of these bonds mature beyond calendar 2028, the report said.

Shares of Adani group companies have been hammered for the past one week after a scathing report by Hindenburg Research raised questions about corporate governance at the entities. Gautam Adani, chairman of the group hit back saying the allegations are an attack on India itself. In a 413-page retort, the group dismissed most allegations by Hindenburg as baseless. Even so, the allegations came at a crucial moment when Adani Enterprises had floated a follow-on public offer (FPO) of shares. The FPO sailed through will a full subscription but shares have continued to drop. The group's stocks have had their worst day yet with most plummeting nearly 20 percent on February 1 including the flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd despite the company's FPO success.

