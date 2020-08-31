172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|adani-group-shares-climb-as-the-group-readies-to-gain-control-of-mumbai-navi-mumbai-airports-5776331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Group shares climb as the group readies to gain control of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai airports

Adani Group will also take steps to complete the acquisition of a 23.5 percent equity stake from ACSA and Bidvest in MIAL, thereby acquiring a controlling interest.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of some of the Adani Group companies traded with healthy gains in morning trade on BSE on August 31 as Adani Group is set to gain control of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports.

Adani Enterprises, through its subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), has entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers (GVKADL), a subsidiary of GVK Power and Infrastructure, both companies informed stock exchanges.

This will allow "Adani Group to convert the acquired debt to equity of GVKADL on mutually agreed terms, subject to obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.

Adani Group will also take steps to complete the acquisition of a 23.5 percent equity stake from ACSA and Bidvest in MIAL, thereby acquiring a controlling interest.

Read more: Adani Group to acquire GVK ADL's debt, other investors' stake in Mumbai airport to take a controlling interest

Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped nearly 8 percent to hit an all-time high of Rs 497.55. Shares of Adani Power and Adani Port jumped 5 percent while those of Adani Enterprises climbed over 3 percent.

However, shares of Adani Transmission and Adani Gas fell 2 percent.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 11:34 am

tags #Adani gorup #Buzzing Stocks

