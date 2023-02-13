 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Adani Group share pledge meant for top-up margin rule, not for fresh loan: SBICap Trustee

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 02:13 PM IST

The Trustee said Adani Group had drawn a facility for Carmichael Mine development. For this facility the Group is required to keep 140% percent of margin.

Representative Image

Three Adani Group companies pledged shares for lenders to Adani Enterprises as part of a top-up required to maintain the security coverage, and not for a new loan, said SBICap Trustee.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd pledged shares to SBICap Trustee Co, a unit of State Bank of India, said in a February 10 filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange, according to a CNBC TV-18 exclusive report.

The Trustee said Adani Group had drawn a facility for Carmichael Mine development. For this facility, it is required to keep 140 percent of margin.

The Carmichael project is operational and is generating cash. SBICap Trustee said all of its exposures are secured by EBITDA generated by project assets.