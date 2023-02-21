 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Group suffers over $100-billion loss in market value as rout continues

Moneycontrol News
Feb 21, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST

The conglomerate has lost more than $135 billion in market capitalisation since January 24 when Hindenburg Research accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation

Adani Group has shifted its focus to financial health, debt repayment, cash conservation, and recovering pledged shares to reassure investors.

The combined market value of Adani group shares plunged below $100 billion following a scathing report by a US short-seller.

The ports-to-power conglomerate has lost more than $135 billion in market capitalisation since January 24 when a Hindenburg Research report accused it of accounting fraud and stock manipulation that Adani Group denied repeatedly.

The $135-billion loss marks a significant drop from the conglomerate's peak market capitalisation in September 2022, taking the total erosion beyond $200 billion.