Adani Green Shares Trade In The Red; Year-To-Date The Stock Is Up 566%

Shares of Adani Green Energy fell over a percent in morning trade on BSE on December 8.

If the stock settles in the red, it will be its third consecutive session of fall but the scrip has logged stellar gains in the calendar year 2020.

As of December 7 close on BSE, it has gained 566 percent in 2020, so far.

Investors have been lapping up this stock due to low free float, MSCI inclusion and its bright fundamentals on expansion.

"In terms of fundamentals, the company's capacity is world's largest and incremental, which will be resulting in less cash burn as revenue grows," Sameer Kalra, Founder, Target Investing, said.

The surge in stock price was driven by low free float, MSCI inclusion and fundamentals on expansion. "The risk is that the majority of power sales is still in the spot market," Kalra said.

The stock's market-capitalisation on BSE was over Rs 1.7 lakh crore as of December 8. However, the free float market-capitalisation is only about Rs 43,000 crore.

According to the latest MSCI Global Standard Index rejig announcement, Adani Green Energy was among the 12 companies that made their way to the MSCI index, which could have triggered massive inflows into these stocks.

Adani Green Energy claims to be one of the largest renewable companies in India, with a project portfolio of 13,990 MW.

The company is part of the Adani Group and, as per the information available on the company's website, it develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The electricity generated is supplied to central and state government entities and government-backed corporations.

The company reported an over 82 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 17.57 crore in the September quarter mainly due to higher expenses.

The company's income rose to Rs 718.14 crore in the quarter from Rs 711.96 crore in the same period a year ago.

It said that the impact of the COVID-10 outbreak on the business and financial position of the group was not significant and the management would continue to monitor the performance of the group.

Shares of Adani Green were trading 0.88 percent down at Rs 1,098.75 on BSE at 1045 hours.

