you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 10:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Green jumps 5% on commissioning of new project

Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 172.45, up Rs 5.95, or 3.57 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 174.80 and touched upper circuit of Rs 174.80.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Adani Green jumped 5 percent in the early morning trade on January 1 after the firm commissioned 75 MW wind power project.

Adani Renewable Energy (GJ), a step down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited ("AGEL") has commissioned its 75 MW Wind Power Project having Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited ("MSEDCL") at Rs. 2.85/kWh for a period of 25 years. Commercial sale of power from the Project to MSEDCL is expected to commence w.e.f. January 1, 2020, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

With this, 2.50 GWac of renewable energy projects are operational. AGEL has total 5.29 GWac portfolio of renewable capacity in India, out of which 2.79 GWac projects are under implementation, it said.

First Published on Jan 1, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Adani Green #Buzzing Stocks

