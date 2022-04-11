Adani Green inches closer to breaking into big boys’ club

Representative image

Adani Green Energy’s stellar rise has moved it inches closer to breaking into an exclusive club of India’s highest-valued companies in the listed universe.

The recent rally in the stock has seen it surpass the market capitalization of both ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank and become the 11th biggest company in the country with a market capitalization of Rs 3.9 lakh crore.

The company is now merely Rs 29,000 crore away from breaking into the top 10 biggest companies in India joining the likes of Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services.

If the company does surpass Bharti Airtel’s Rs 4.2 lakh crore market capitalization in the coming days, it will become the first non-Nifty 50 company to be part of the top 10 club, market participants said.

GREEN ENERGY

The stock has been one of the poster child of the recent investor interest in the green energy segment. The company’s focus on renewable energy has seen it become a preferred bet of the market with gains of 1,415 percent since April 2020.

The staggering rally is a combination of Adani Group’s recent impetus on the green energy business in the backdrop of India’s commitment to becoming a net carbon zero economy by 2070 at the COP26 Summit last year.

While green energy companies in the past have fallen victims to stalled projects and poorly executed power purchase agreements, analysts believe strong execution skills, land procurement strategy and superlative capital management have ensured that project implementation is done before time, leading to a shorter payback period and faster cash flow generation.

Further, Adani Green has managed to get the backing of some of the biggest names on the planet on the project financing as well as capital raising front. The induction of Total as a strategic partner is now seen as the first step towards building investor confidence in Adani Green’s long-term potential, while the participation of marquee investors in its multi-million dollar green bond issues have further buttressed sentiment.

Last week, Adani Group further enhanced the repute of the investors in the company through a preferential allotment of equity stake to Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Co.

Shares of the company have jumped 6 percent in two sessions following the announcement. At 12:55 pm, shares of the company were up 7.8 percent at Rs 2,502.85 on the National Stock Exchange.

MORE UPSIDE?

Technical analysts suggested that the further upside on the stock remains probable given that the formation of the bullish flag pattern on its weekly chart suggests a target in excess of Rs 2,700 per share.

Ruchit Jain of 5Paisa expects the positive trend to continue but warned against taking new positions on the stock potential for a bigger downside in case of a correction. “The risk-reward for fresh longs on Adani Green is not favorable given that the 20-day EMA (exponential moving average) is around Rs 2,060,” Jain said.

Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research at Ventura Securities, one of the few brokerages with coverage on Adani Green, expects the stock to see further re-rating going ahead as the company announced more projects.

“Adani Green is on track to become the biggest green energy company in the world,” Bolinjkar said.

