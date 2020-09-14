172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|adani-green-energy-shares-locked-in-5-upper-circuit-firms-m-cap-nears-rs-1-lakh-crore-5836681.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Green Energy shares locked in 5% upper circuit; firm's m-cap nears Rs 1 lakh crore

The stock rose after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 138 crore for the June quarter of FY21 against Rs 5.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Adani Green Energy shares were locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 638.85, also a new high, in intraday trade on BSE on September 14.

The stock rose after the company, on September 11, reported a standalone net profit of Rs 138 crore for the June quarter of FY21, against Rs 5.52 crore in the year-ago period.

Its standalone total income for Q1FY21 stood at Rs 253 crore against Rs 192 crore in Q1FY20.

The market-capitalisation (m-cap) of Adani Green Energy is now close to Rs 1 lakh crore on BSE.

Media reports say that Adani Green Energy is looking to tie-up with some banks to avail greenfield funding for its under-construction assets.

The company will raise $1.8 billion for the under-construction and contracted portfolio of 12 GW, which includes the country’s first manufacturing-linked solar power plant of 8 GW, Mint reported.

Shares of Adani Gas jumped 4 percent to hit their fresh all-time high of Rs 214.85.

Shares of Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises rose up to 3 percent.

Read more: Ports, power, renewables and now airports — Adani Group’s big, bold infrastructure bets
First Published on Sep 14, 2020 02:02 pm

tags #Adani Green Energy #Buzzing Stocks

