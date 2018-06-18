App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 10:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Green Energy shares debut at Rs 30, down over 80%

The stock price has opened at Rs 30 while its previous close stood at Rs 151.45 on the exchange.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Adani Green Energy share price fell 5 percent to Rs 28.50 from its opening level on the National Stock Exchange.

The stock price has opened at Rs 30 while its previous close stood at Rs 151.45 on the exchange.

It corrected more than 81 percent from its previous close.

Last year, Adani Enterprises demerged its renewable energy business into associate company Adani Green Energy, to simplify the business structure.

Adani Green Energy issued equity shares at par on a proportionate basis to the shareholders of Adani Enterprises. "761 fully paid up equity shares of Adani Green Energy issued and allotted for every 1000 fully paid up equity shares held in Adani Enterprises."
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 10:24 am

tags #Adani Enterprises #Adani Green Energy #Buzzing Stocks

