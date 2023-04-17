 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Adani Green Energy rises on 49% jump in capacity in FY23

Moneycontrol News
Apr 17, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Adani Green Energy has said the sale of energy shot up 58 percent YoY to 14,880 mn units in FY23 from 9,426 mn units in FY22, backed by robust capacity addition

Adani Green Energy rises 3% as total capacity jumps 49% YoY in FY23

Adani Green Energy share price rose three percent in the morning trade on April 17 after the company said that its operational capacity jumped 49 percent to 8,086 MW, the largest in India, in FY23 from the previous financial year.

In FY23, Adani Green operationalised 2,140 MW solar–wind hybrid power plants in Rajasthan, commissioned a 325 MW wind plant in Madhya Pradesh and a 212 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan, the Adani Group company said on April 14.

Sale of energy shot up 58 percent year on year to 14,880 mn units in FY23 from 9,426 mn units in FY22, backed by robust capacity addition, the company said in its business update.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here