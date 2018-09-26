App
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Green Energy rises nearly 5% as co wins tender for 300 MW wind generation project

The project is to be set up anywhere in India and connected through Inter State Transmission System (-ISTS).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Adani Green Energy added nearly 5 percent intraday Wednesday as company won tender for setting up a 300 MW wind generation project.

The project is to be set up anywhere in India and connected through Inter State Transmission System (-ISTS).

The tender was floated by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and which shall also be the PPA counterparty. The fixed PPA tariff is Rs 2.76/kWh for a period of 25 years and project is expected to be commissioned by Q2 FY2021.

With this, company's portfolio of renewable generation capacity in India now stands at 3.50 GWac with 1.96 GWac operational projects and balance 1.54 GWac in development stage.

At 10:20 hrs Adani Green Energy Limited was quoting at Rs 46.50, up Rs 1.65, or 3.68 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 26, 2018 10:32 am

