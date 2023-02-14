Adani Green can sell all its assets to service debt and still be on growth path: Bernstein

With a gross debt of Rs 47,300 crore, Adani Green Energy is the most leveraged among the conglomerate’s companies. To pay off the amount, it can divest all its assets but the renewable energy firm will still be on a growth path, research firm Bernstein has said in its latest report.

Adani Green is one of the worst-hit stocks among the Adani group companies after American short-seller Hinderburg Research in a report in late January accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation, other wrong-doings and flagged debt concerns. The group has denied the charges.

Adani Green has operating assets of 7.3 giga watts (GW). “Renewable assets can fetch 8-10x EV/EBITDA multiple. Applying the same for Adani Green, we see an EV of Rs 45,100 crore – Rs 56,400 crore. This is enough to clear the entire debt taken by Adani Green,” the foreign research firm said.

Vector Green’s acquisition by Sembcorp fetched an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.5x and Sprng’s acquisition by Shell was about 8-9x EV/EBITDA, it said, driving home the point.

Also Read: Adani Green Energy net profit surges 110%, revenue 41% in Q3 "Flipping renewable assets is a common practice and there is a ready market, given 25 year cash-flow visibility and each asset in an SPV or special purpose vehicle. Potential buyers for these assets could include JSW, Brookfield, Sembcorp, Torrent, Macquarie, Blackrock, CPPIB, InvITs like Indigrid etc," Bernstein said.

Adani Power announces lapse of long stop date to complete DB Power acquisition But, if the company sells all its assets, what will it be left with? Enough, to continue its growth journey, as per the firm. Adani Green Energy in its Q3 earnings presentation informed that 13.1 GW of the renewable portfolio is locked-in, either under construction or near construction. So even after divesting all its current operating assets, it will have 13.1 GW of resources. Also Read: Adani crisis: S&P says Indian banks may charge higher risk premia “A large part of this pipeline is formed by solar+manufacturing linked PPA (power purchase agreement) of 5.9 GW which is at a good tariff of Rs 2.45/ kwh. They also have 1.3 GW of hybrid contracts of which one is at an attractive tariff of Rs 3.24/kwh,” Bernstein said. If the company is not keen on "extreme divestment", it could seek fresh investments from existing investors with "skin in the game" like TotalEnergies and IHC. The research firm also said Adani Green Energy should avoid bidding in new opportunities till leverage comes down. Bernstein has an “underperform” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 628. “But, we believe they have quality assets, strong contracts and can manage the debt repayment due in FY25,” it said. Since the publication of the Hindenburg report on January 24, Adani Green Energy has declined almost 66 percent. On February 14, tt closed at Rs 653.65 apiece on the NSE. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​​​​​​​​​

