Adani Green can sell all its assets to service debt and still be on growth path: Bernstein

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

If the company is not keen on 'extreme divestment', it can seek fresh investments from existing investors with skin in the game like TotalEnergies and IHC. Adani Green should avoid bidding in new opportunities till leverage comes down, says the research firm

With a gross debt of Rs 47,300 crore, Adani Green Energy is the most leveraged among the conglomerate’s companies. To pay off the amount, it can divest all its assets but the renewable energy firm will still be on a growth path, research firm Bernstein has said in its latest report.

Adani Green is one of the worst-hit stocks among the Adani group companies after American short-seller Hinderburg  Research in a report in late January accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation, other wrong-doings and flagged debt concerns. The group has denied the charges.

Adani Green has operating assets of 7.3 giga watts (GW). “Renewable assets can fetch 8-10x EV/EBITDA multiple. Applying the same for Adani Green, we see an EV of Rs 45,100 crore – Rs 56,400 crore. This is enough to clear the entire debt taken by Adani Green,” the foreign research firm said.

Vector Green’s acquisition by Sembcorp fetched an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.5x and Sprng’s acquisition by Shell was about 8-9x EV/EBITDA, it said, driving home the point.