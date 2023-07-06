Adani Green approves Rs 12,300 crore fundraising via QIP; shares up 1.5%

The fundraising initiative is expected to ease worries surrounding the Adani Group's debt servicing capabilities. Representational picture

The board of Adani Green Energy has approved the proposal to raise Rs 12,3000 crore through a qualified institutional placement route on July 6. The news of the fundraising also lifted shares of Adani Green Energy over 2 percent higher during intraday trade.

On July 6, shares of Adani Green Energy settled 1.5 percent higher at Rs 962.20 on the National Stock Exchange.

The fundraising initiative is expected to ease worries surrounding the Adani Group's debt servicing capabilities, thereby fostering confidence among investors. The company aims to attract additional institutional investors and increase research analyst coverage for its operations, as per a report by Bloomberg.

The fundraising plans for Adani Green come after two other group companies, namely, Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission announced plans to raise a cumulative total of Rs 21,000. Out of the total, Adani Enterprises will raise Rs 12,500 crore, while Adani Transmission would raise Rs 8,500 crore.

This strategic move comes as part of the Adani Group's efforts to recover from the crisis instigated by a detrimental report issued by the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research in January this year.

The Hindenburg report had accused the Adani group of serious allegations such as stock manipulation through shell companies, corporate misgovernance, highly leveraged books, and even dubbed it as the largest con in corporate history.

Even though the ports-to-power conglomerate denied those allegations, the report still dented its image and wiped out billions of dollars from the group's market capitalisation at one point.