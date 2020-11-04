Adani Gas shares volatile a day after company posts Q2 earnings

Shares of Adani Gas experienced bouts of volatility in the morning trade on BSE on November 4, a day after the company announced its September quarter earnings.

The stock opened in the green at Rs 226.25 on BSE against the previous session's close of Rs 222.85 but fell about 5 percent as the trade progressed.

On November 3, the company said its September quarter PAT stood at Rs 136 crore, up 13 percent year-on-year (YoY) against Rs 120 crore posted on Q2FY20.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 441 crore in Q2FY21, down 12 percent YoY against Rs 503 crore in Q2FY20.

"Adani Gas has reported highest ever financial performance with robust physical performance despite ongoing pandemic. The vision has always been to boost gas infrastructure and the city gas distribution network in order to reach all 19 geographical areas awarded to Adani Gas," said Suresh P Manglani, CEO of Adani Gas.

EBITDA jumped 48 percent YoY to Rs 218 crore in the said quarter against Rs 147 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's CNG Sales declined 21 percent YoY but PNG Sales rose 2 percent YoY. The overall sales volume fell 10 percent YoY.

"We are actively pursuing the strategy of expanding PNG and CNG Infrastructure on fast track mode. Apart from PNG, we are consistently encouraging society to convert their vehicles to environmental- friendly CNG and contribute in reducing the carbon footprint," Manglani said.

In a separate regulatory filing, Adani Gas said it signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch (East).

Jay Madhok Energy Private Limited, Jay Madhok Holdings Private Limited, lshar Gas Ludhiana Private Limited and lshar Gas Jalandhar Private Limited are the names of the parties with whom the company entered into an agreement.

At 1130 hours, shares of Adani Gas traded at Rs 219.10, down 1.68 percent.