Adani Gas gains 2% on receiving Jhansi, Bilaspur contracts

Adani Gas shares gained 2 percent intraday on April 2 after the company received contract for development of city gas distribution network in Jhansi and Bilaspur districts.

The stock has been one of biggest gainers in last one year climbing 76 percent; and rising 28 percent in last one month. At the time of publishing this copy, it was quoting at Rs 135.75, up Rs 2.40, or 1.80 percent on the BSE.

Adani Gas participated in 10th city gas distribution (CGD) bidding round issued by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

It has received authorisation letters for development of city gas distribution network in the geographical area of Jhansi (except area already authorised) District, Bhind, Jalaun, Lalitpur and Datia districts.

It will also develop city gas distribution network in Anuppur, Bilaspur and Korba districts.