Adani Gas climbs 7% as French energy major eyes 30% stake

Adani Gas shares rallied 6.8 percent intraday on June 14 after media reports indicated that French energy giant Total SA is close to acquiring a 30 percent stake in Indian gas distribution company.

Total is expected to buy a stake for around Rs 5,500 crore ($800 million).

The deal is expected to trigger an open offer to public shareholders of Adani Gas, and Total may end up having a roughly equal stake in the company as billionaire promoter Gautam Adani, the report said.

Adani Gas, an arm of Adani Group, operates a distribution pipeline network of over 6,000 km and caters to nearly 350,000 retail customers, the report said.

Total and Adani Gas were not immediately available for comment.