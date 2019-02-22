App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 10:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Enterprises surges 7% on buying interest

"Adani Defence & Aerospace is well positioned to transition to system integration of larger platforms including UAVs, Rotary-wing and Fixed-wing aircrafts,” said Ashish Rajvanshi, Head of Adani Defence & Aerospace.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Adani Enterprises surged over 7 percent on February 22 on buying interest from investors.

"The MALE UAV is being produced in India and offered by Adani & Elbit’s joint venture company under IDDM category of DPP 2016 to the Indian Armed Forces. Adani has established India’s first Unmanned Aerial Systems manufacturing facility for HERMES 900 MALE at Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad, Telangana," the company said in its media release.

At 14:42 hrs Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 128.05, up Rs 8.50, or 7.11 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 128.50 and an intraday low of Rs 119.80.
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 02:50 pm

tags #Adani Enterprises #Buzzing Stocks

