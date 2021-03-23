Adani Enterprises shares jump 10%, hit 52-week high

live bse live

Shares of Adani Enterprises jumped almost 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,086.35 in the morning trade on BSE on March 23.

The stock has been in the green since March 19 after the company announced its subsidiary Adani Road Transport Limited bagged a project in Gujarat under Toll Operate Transfer (TOT) mode.

Besides, media reports suggested that Italian firm Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. on Monday said its arms NextChem, Stamicarbon and MET Development (MET DEV) have teamed up with Adani Enterprises to develop green hydrogen projects in India.

As per a PTI report, the company through its subsidiaries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Adani Enterprises to explore the development of industrial projects using NextChem and Stamicarbon''s technologies and MET DEV''s project development capabilities and expertise to industrialise green chemistry and circular economy sectors in India.

Also, the company's promotors, Gautam Adani and Rajesh Adani revoked 46,90,000 shares of Adani Entertainment on March 19, a BSE data released on March 22 showed.

Shares of Adani Enterprises traded 8.85 percent higher at Rs 1,078.55 on BSE at 1040 hours.