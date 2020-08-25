172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|adani-enterprises-share-price-surges-24-on-reports-of-group-eyeing-74-stake-in-mial-5753921.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Adani Enterprises share price surges 24% on reports of group eyeing 74% stake in MIAL

Adani Group may acquire the 50.5 percent stake of GVK Group in MIAL and buy the remaining 23.5 percent from the minority partners, the Business Standard has reported.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Adani Enterprises closed with a gain of 23.69 percent at Rs 308.30 on BSE on August 25 after reports said that Adani Group may soon pick up a 74 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) for nearly Rs 15,000 crore.

Adani Group may acquire the 50.5 percent stake of GVK Group in MIAL and buy the remaining 23.5 percent from minority partners, Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Read more: Adani Group eyes 74% stake in Mumbai International Airport: Report

Other Adani Group stocks such as Adani Power (up 6.65 percent), Adani Green Energy (up 2.53 percent) and Adani Transmission (up 1.94 percent), too, logged healthy gains.

However, shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ended 0.77 percent lower at Rs 346.15.

The Centre has granted Adani Enterprises the permission to operate the Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangaluru and Guwahati airports through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
First Published on Aug 25, 2020 04:09 pm

tags #Adani Enterprises #Adani Green Energy #Adani Group #Adani Ports #Adani Power #Adani Transmission #Buzzing Stocks

