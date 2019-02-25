Adani Enterprises rises 3% as report says co wins bids for 5 airports

Adani Enterprises shares rallied 2.7 percent intraday on Monday after a media report indicated that company won bids for five airports.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Adani Group's flagship company has won bids for Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore & Thiruvananthapuram airports.

Bids for Guwahati airport is likely to open on February 26, the report said.

Meanwhile, the company, on February 23, approved divestment of its entire stake in wholly owned subsidiaries Adani Agri Logistics Limited, Adani Agri Logistics (Dahod) Limited, Adani Agri Logistics (Darbhanga) Limited and Adani Agri Logistics (Samastipur) Limited, Adani Logistics Limited (ALL) and Adani Power Dahej Limited, Adani Pench Power Limited and Kutchh Power Generation Limited to Adani Power Limited, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

The divestment is expected to be completed by March 2019.

At 13:02 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 130.60, up Rs 2.05, or 1.59 percent on the BSE.