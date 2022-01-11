MARKET NEWS

Adani Enterprises is 4th group firm to cross Rs 2 lakh crore m-cap

The combined market capitalisation of the four Adani Group companies exceeds Rs 10 lakh crore

Ravindra Sonavane
January 11, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST
Adani Enterprises became the fourth company of the Adani Group to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in market capitalisation after its shares hit a record high.

The stock climbed 5.16 percent to hit a record of Rs 1,844.50 on the BSE on January 11. Its market cap stood at Rs 2.02 lakh crore. The shares traded at Rs 1,841.90 at 3.05 pm. So far this year, the stock has gained over 8 percent, following an over threefold increase in 2021.

Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission had earlier achieved this milestone. The combined market capitalisation of the four Adani Group companies exceeds Rs 10 lakh crore.

The Tata Group is India’s biggest conglomerate with a m-cap of Rs 24.27 lakh crore followed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (Rs 16.65 lakh crore).

Adani Enterprises set up a wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani New Industries Ltd., which will undertake green hydrogen projects and make wind turbines, solar modules and batteries, among other components, the company said in a stock exchange filing on December 31.

In November, the Adani Group committed to invest $70 billion by 2030 across its green energy value chain. The group is ramping up its solar energy portfolio and aims to make its port operations carbon-neutral by 2025.

Adani Enterprises was the most consistent wealth creator in the past five years with the highest price CAGR of 86 percent, according to the Motilal Oswal 26th Annual Wealth Creation Study in December.

Other Adani group firms were also trading higher. Adani Total Gas gained 1.8 percent, Adani Transmission 1 percent and Adani Ports 3.6 percent,
Tags: #Adani #Stocks to Watch
first published: Jan 11, 2022 03:15 pm

