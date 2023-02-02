 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Three Adani stocks under ASM framework: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News
Feb 02, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

Additional surveillance measure (ASM) is an initiative to enhance market integrity and safeguard the interest of investors. By putting stocks under ASM, exchanges also serve as a warning to investors to keep a tab on unusual price movements.

Corporate actions, such as bonuses and dividends are not impacted if a stock is placed under ASM.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 2 put three Adani stocks, namely, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements, under the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from February 3, 2023.

Here’s all you need to know about additional surveillance measure

An additional surveillance measure (ASM) was introduced by the Indian market regulator SEBI and the bourses as a risk containment and surveillance measure in 2018 to monitor highly volatile stocks.

