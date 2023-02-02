English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Three Adani stocks under ASM framework: All you need to know

    Additional surveillance measure (ASM) is an initiative to enhance market integrity and safeguard the interest of investors. By putting stocks under ASM, exchanges also serve as a warning to investors to keep a tab on unusual price movements.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST
    Corporate actions, such as bonuses and dividends are not impacted if a stock is placed under ASM.

    Corporate actions, such as bonuses and dividends are not impacted if a stock is placed under ASM.

    The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 2 put three Adani stocks, namely, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements, under the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from February 3, 2023.

    Here’s all you need to know about additional surveillance measure

    An additional surveillance measure (ASM) was introduced by the Indian market regulator SEBI and the bourses as a risk containment and surveillance measure in 2018 to monitor highly volatile stocks.

    It is an initiative to enhance market integrity and safeguard the interest of investors. By putting stocks under ASM, exchanges also serve as a warning to investors to keep a tab on unusual price movements.