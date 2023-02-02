Three Adani stocks under ASM framework: All you need to know

Corporate actions, such as bonuses and dividends are not impacted if a stock is placed under ASM.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on February 2 put three Adani stocks, namely, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, and Ambuja Cements, under the additional surveillance measure (ASM) framework from February 3, 2023.

Here’s all you need to know about additional surveillance measure

An additional surveillance measure (ASM) was introduced by the Indian market regulator SEBI and the bourses as a risk containment and surveillance measure in 2018 to monitor highly volatile stocks.

It is an initiative to enhance market integrity and safeguard the interest of investors. By putting stocks under ASM, exchanges also serve as a warning to investors to keep a tab on unusual price movements.

Read More

Stocks under ASM get monitored for factors such as volatility and price fluctuation. However, the bourses say such action is purely part of market surveillance, and should not be regarded as action against the entity.

Shortlisted stocks are monitored on pre-determined objective criteria and are moved into Trade for Trade segment once the criteria are satisfied.

The criteria for shortlisting securities to be placed in ASM cover the following parameters:

High Low Variation



Client Concentration



Close-to-Close Price Variation



Market Capitalisation



Volume Variation



Delivery Percentage



Number of Unique PANs



Price to Earnings (PE) ratio

When placed under ASM, the entire traded value will get blocked as margins, that is, intraday leverage is not given.

Stocks under ASM cannot be pledged

Corporate actions, such as bonuses and dividends are not impacted if a stock is placed under ASM.