Adani Electricity Mumbai offloads 15 crore Yes Bank shares, GMO Fund sells 2.7% stake in Gayatri Projects

Boston-based asset management firm GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund has offloaded 2.67 percent equity stake in Gayatri Projects via open market transactions on August 6.

It sold 50 lakh shares in company at Rs 14, whereas Alpana Mundra bought 41 lakh shares at the same price, bulk deals data available on the BSE showed.

GMO Emerging Domestic Opportunities Fund, A Series held 5.9 percent stake in Gayatri Projects and GMO Emerging Markets Fund, A Series of GMO Trust controlled 8.96 percent stake in the company as of June 30.

Among other deals, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sold 39,537 shares in Aarti Surfactants, the demerged entity of Aarti Industries, at Rs 270.5 per share on the NSE.

Adani Electricity Mumbai sold 15 crore equity shares in Yes Bank at Rs 13.45 per share, whereas Withal Commercial acquired 4,55,971 shares in Eveready Industries at Rs 136.45 per share.