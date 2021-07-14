MARKET NEWS

Adani Electricity Mumbai lists $2 billion global medium term note on India INX

In market parlance, the medium-term note refers to a debt note that usually matures in 5-10 years.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 08:05 PM IST
Adani Electricity Mumbai has listed its $2 billion global medium term note programme on BSE-owned India International Exchange's debt listing platform, the bourse said in a statement on Wednesday.

With this, the total medium term note (MTN) listings on India INX's GSM platform reaches $52.57 billion.

"Our competitive listing guidelines and seamless processes have made it possible for more and more issuers to list on our platform," India INX MD and CEO V. Balasubramaniam said.

Since, India INX inaugurated Global Securities Market for listing bonds in January 2018, it has emerged as the largest listing platform for bonds at GIFT IFSC (International Financial Services Centre).

Till date, Global Securities Market has established $50.6 billion in MTN programmes and more than $27.4 billion of bonds issued with 69 issuances.

India INX, BSE's international arm, commenced its trading activities in January 2017 and is country's first International Exchange set up at GIFT IFSC.

The average daily turnover at the exchange for the month of June was $13.44 billion, with a 91 per cent market share among the exchanges at IFSC.
Tags: #Adani Electricity Mumbai #Bond News #Business #Market news
first published: Jul 14, 2021 08:05 pm

